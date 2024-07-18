Influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies after falling into 300 ft gorge while making Insta reel

Aanvi Kamdar, a 27-year-old Mumbai-based influencer, died after falling into a 300 ft gorge while filming an Instagram reel. The incident happened at Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad on July 16.

Aanvi, who is also a Chartered Accountant by profession, runs a travel page on Instagram under the handle “@theglocaljournal” and has 2,73,000 followers on her page.

She was visiting Kumbhe waterfall with her seven friends who after her accident immediately informed the local authorities. According to a report by NDTV, the rescue team along with the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff came for the rescue operation.

A rescuer told NDTV, “As soon as we reached the spot, we realized that the girl had fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley.”

Another rescuer informed Lokmat that large stone falling down from the gorge made the rescue operation more complicated. She was finally pulled out after 6 hours of rescue operation and was rushed to nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital, where she died while during treatment.

Following the accident, local authorities have requested the tourists to be extra cautious while visiting the waterfall during monsoon season.