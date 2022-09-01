Follow Us:
Indian postal service to release a Kiccha Sudeepa envelope

The Indian Postal Department is recording the achievement of national star Kiccha Sudeepa who has completed 25 years in the film industry.

(Photo : File Photos) Kiccha Sudeepa

The Indian Postal Service Department is bringing out a special ‘Postal Envelope’ of Superstar Kiccha Sudeepa.

The Department of Posts, Government of India, has been issuing a ‘Special Postal Envelope’ to record the country’s special events, awards, or achievements of individuals for hundreds of years.

This time, the Indian Postal Department is recording the achievement of national star Kiccha Sudeepa who has completed 25 years in the film industry. On this occasion, a representative from the postal department Madesh visited Kichcha Sudeepa’s residence and cordially invited him to the launch event. The launch of this special envelope will be held soon.

Kannada cinema and Kiccha Sudeepa’s fans have heartily appreciated this move of the Postal Department on social media.

