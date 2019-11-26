The Emmy nominations for the year 2019 have created much buzz and hope for a host of Indian shows and actors. And, despite much fanfare and buzz, Sacred Games lost out to Best Drama Series trophy to UK’s McMafia.

For Nawazuddin Siddiqui that was again a win-win, for he played the role of an influential Indian businessman Dilly Mahmood in McMafia.

Radhika Apte, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for Netflix anthology Lust Stories lost out to Hungarian actress Marina Gera for Orok Tel.

Lust Stories which was also nominated in the Best TV Movie/mini-series category was defeated by Australia’s Safe Harbour.

The Remix, again of Indian origin, was up for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Witness: India’s Forbidden Love for Best Documentary. The awards were won respectively by The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night and Bellingcat – Truth In A Post-Truth World.

The Indian delegation at the Emmys was represented by the likes of Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Kubbra Sait, Vikramaditya Motwane, Dibakar Banerjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Ronnie Screwvala among others.

Here is a complete list of Emmy winners:

Best Drama Series: McMafia (UK)

Best Actress: Marina Gera, Orok Tel (Eternal Winter) (Hungary)

Best Actor: Haluk Bilginer, Sahsiyet (Persona) (Turkey)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Safe Harbour (Australia)

Best Comedy Series: Especial De Natal Porta Dos Fundos (The Last Hangover) (Brazil)

Best Short-Form Series: Hack The City (Brazil)

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program: Falco

Best Documentary: Bellingcat – Truth In A Post-Truth World (Netherlands)

Best Arts Programming: Dance Or Die (Netherlands)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night (UK)

Best Telenovela: La Reina Del Flow (The Queen Of Flow)