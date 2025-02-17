In the lap of the mountains: Ishaan Khatter’s Kashmir pictures are an adventurer’s delight

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in the period film ‘Pippa’, is currently enjoying his time in Kashmir.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of himself surrounded by the exquisite beauty of Kashmir. He simply wrote in the caption, “Jannat”.

The pictures show the actor clad in a thick layer of winter wear, posing against the backdrop of the Himalayas. One of the pictures also shows the actor riding a mule.

Earlier, the actor graced an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and look to social media to share a series of pictures from the event, The photos, captured before the event, feature the actor in a variety of stylish poses, exhibiting confidence and charm against the backdrop of Jaipur’s rich cultural landscape.

He wrote in the caption, “Pink city reunion for the day! Pleasure attending the Leela Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup final in Jaipur last afternoon”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will next be seen in the upcoming series ‘The Royals’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Netflix had recently dropped the teaser for ‘The Royals’ which is set to premiere as part of their 2025 lineup.

The teaser was unveiled at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai, and saw the who’s who of the Hindi entertainment industry gracing the event.

In the teaser, Ishaan plays Aviraaj Singh, the charming heir to the royal throne of Morpur, who crosses paths with Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi), a high-achieving, no-nonsense CEO. Their chemistry sets the stage for a romance that seems destined to unfold amid royal traditions and modern ambition.

The show also marks the return of veteran actress Zeenat Aman after a significant hiatus. The actress, who is dubbed as the ‘Queen of Instagram’, has been getting massive traction on her Instagram owing to her anecdotal posts.