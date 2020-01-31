Ileana D’Cruz is on vacation. The actress posted an envious picture of herself soaking in some Vitamin sea which won many hearts on social media.

Dressed in a black bikini and hot pants, the actress is seen posing on the deck of a yacht as the sun sets in the background.

Ileana captioned the picture, “Need me some vitamin sea.”

When not shooting for films, the actress takes regular breaks and holidays across the world. Her pictures always cause uproar amongst fans. For the current picture as well, the comments section of her post was flooded with fire and heart emojis.

Recently, the actress also shared a boho-chic look in a sequins bikini cut dress with several bracelets. She captioned the picture, “Did you say cake???”

Ileana is an active social media user and posts constant updates from her whereabouts.

Her enviable collection of swimwear including bikinis, monikinis, and swimsuits also feature regularly in her posts.

On the work front, the 33-year-old was last seen in John Abraham and Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti in 2019. She will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. The film will be directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn.