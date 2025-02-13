Ilaiyaraaja to launch girls’ orchestra in memory of daughter Bhavatharini

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has announced plans to create an all-girls orchestra in memory of his late daughter, Bhavatharini, who passed away last year.

This initiative is a tribute to her unfulfilled dream of forming a musical ensemble, a wish she had once shared with her father.

Making the announcement on February 12, daughter Bhavatharini’s birthday, Ilaiyaraaja spoke at an event held in her remembrance. He recalled how she had expressed her desire to start an orchestra, and a recent experience in Malaysia brought those memories rushing back.

“Bhavatharini wanted to start a girls’ orchestra. A few days ago, while in Malaysia, I listened to performances by several girl groups, and it reminded me of her wish,” he said.

Determined to turn her dream into reality, he revealed that the orchestra would consist of talented young girls, specifically school and college students under the age of 15. He emphasized that the selection process would be meticulous, with auditions held to identify the best musicians.

The opportunity will be open to girls from around the world, ensuring diverse and exceptional talent. He also mentioned that he had already selected two orchestras in Malaysia and that this was just the beginning of a larger initiative.

His vision is to create a musical ensemble that will continue performing for years to come, bringing joy to audiences everywhere.

“I intend to make this orchestra provide a musical feast to the masses forever,” he said, adding that further details would be announced at the right time.

Bhavatharini, Ilaiyaraaja’s only daughter, was a gifted singer and National Award winner. Known for her soft, melodious voice, she sang numerous hit songs across various languages.

She won the prestigious National Award for the song ‘‘Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu…’’ from the Tamil film ‘Bharathi’, a composition by her father.

Beyond singing, she also made a mark as a music director and was actively working on compositions for three films at the time of her passing. She passed away in Sri Lanka while undergoing medical treatment.