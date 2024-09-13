Rakul Preet Singh on being replaced by Disha Patani for ‘MS Dhoni’

The 2016 film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ emerged as a blockbuster and proved pivotal for all the actors involved. Led by the late Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also starred Kiara Advani and Disha Patani. In a recent interview, actress Rakul Preet Singh discussed juggling South Indian and Bollywood movies and revealed that she was initially set to star in the film. The role eventually went to Disha Patani. Rakul explained that a change in the filming schedule clashed with her prior commitments. This prevented her from participating in the hit film.



In her conversation with Ranveer Alhabadia, Rakul shared that the filming of ‘MS Dhoni’ was shifted by a month. This conflicted with her film with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. “It was the role that Disha Patani eventually played. I had already done the costume and script reading, but then their dates shifted by a month, and I was shooting films with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. ‘Bruce Lee: The Fighter’ was about to release in a month, and two songs were yet to be shot. So, I couldn’t adjust the dates at all, and I was very upset that I missed out on such a good film.”

During the conversation, the actress also touched on the topic of nepotism. She revealed that she had lost films because of it. However, she also acknowledged the reasoning behind the process. She said, “Yes, this is a reality; films have been taken away from me, but I am not a person who will get bitter. Maybe these projects were not meant for me. I move on. I feel bad for a day and then get over it.”

‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ was a biopic of the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film chronicled the journey of an aspiring sportsman from Ranchi who became the beloved cricketer known for the No. 7 jersey. It depicted the challenging journey that led him to lift the World Cup Trophy as the captain of the Indian Cricket team. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film was produced by Arun Pandey and Fox Star Studios.

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada romantic film ‘Gilli’. After working in Southern Cinema, she made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar’s ‘Yaariyan’ opposite Himansh Kohli. She then starred in several Hindi films such as ‘Aiyaary’, ‘De De Pyaar De’, and ‘Runway 34’, among others. Rakul was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ opposite Siddharth.