IFFI 2024 sees a 12 pc increase in participation

The 2024 edition of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa saw a participation of 11,332 delegates, marking a 12 per cent increase as compared to IFFI 2023, said the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The delegates hailed from 34 states and Union Territories across the country, alongside international participants from 28 countries attended the film festival that concluded on Thursday at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa, it said.

The Ministry said in the case of Film Bazaar, the number of delegates surged to 1,876, a significant increase from 775 last year. Foreign delegates represented 42 countries. The business projections in the Film Bazaar this year exceeded Rs 500 crore, marking a significant achievement.

The opening and closing ceremonies featured star-studded appearances and performances, celebrating both Indian and international cinema, it said.

“The opening ceremony paid tributes to the centenary celebrations and the rich diversity of Indian cinema. The closing ceremony featured music and dance, while also honoring exceptional achievements with awards, including the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Philip Noyce and the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award to Vikrant Massey,” the Ministry said.

The international cinema at the IFFI was a curated selection of 189 films, handpicked from over 1,800 submissions. The lineup included 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 44 Asia premieres, and 109 Indian premieres, it said.

The Ministry said films from 81 countries graced the screens, showcasing a diverse range of cultures, voices, and visions. The competitive sections were equally exciting, with 15 films competing for the prestigious International Competition Award, 10 in the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal section, and 7 in the Best Debut Feature Film by a Director category.

Over 100 red-carpet events from the International Section, Indian Panorama, Goan Section, and Beyond Indian Panorama were showcased at the INOX Panjim venue. A selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, distinguished by their cinematic excellence, were chosen to be part of Indian Panorama 2024, it said.

Besides, the Ministry said a new award was instituted to recognise young filmmaking talent across the country, aligned with the theme of IFFI focused on ‘Young Filmmakers’. From a total submission of 102 films that competed for the certificate and cash prize of Rs five lakhs to the Director in the closing ceremony, Grahat Ganapati of Navjyot Bandiwadekar won it.