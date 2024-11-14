Logo

Logo

# Entertainment

IFFI 2024: 15 international, national titles including ‘The Goat Life’, ‘Article 370’ to compete for Golden Peacock

The upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will see 15 films competing for the coveted title of Golden Peacock.

IANS | New Delhi | November 14, 2024 1:02 pm

IFFI 2024: 15 international, national titles including ‘The Goat Life’, ‘Article 370’ to compete for Golden Peacock

IFFI 2024: 15 international, national titles including ‘The Goat Life’, ‘Article 370’ to compete for Golden Peacock

The upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will see 15 films competing for the coveted title of Golden Peacock. The line-up features 12 international titles and 3 Indian titles each selected for its unique perspective, voice and artistry.

Presenting the best of global and Indian cinema, each of these films offers a unique take on human values, culture and the art of storytelling. The films include ‘Fear & Trembling’ from Iran, ‘Gulizar’ from Turkey, ‘Holy Cow’ from France, ‘I am Nevenka’ from Spain, ‘Panopticon’ from the USA, ‘Pierce’ from Singapore, ‘Red Path’ from Tunisia, ‘Shepherds’ a joint production from Canada and France, ‘The New Year That Never Came’ from Romania, ‘Toxic’ from Lithuania, ‘Waves’ from Czech Republic, ‘Who Do I Belong To’ a joint production from Tunisia and Canada, ‘The Goat Life’ from India, ‘Article 370’ from India and ‘Raavsaheb’ from India.

This year’s Golden Peacock Jury is led by the acclaimed Indian filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and also includes Singaporean director Anthony Chen, British-American producer Elizabeth Karlsen, Spanish producer Fran Borgia, and legendary Australian Film editor Jill Bilcock.

Advertisement

The jury will determine winners in categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and the Special Jury Prize. The winning film will take home a prize of Rs. 40 lacs along with one of the festival’s top honours.

This year’s line-up spans across themes and genres, with films that take us into uncharted territories, challenge perceptions, and amplify new voices.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

Advertisement

Related posts

# World

Wildfires burn from coast to coast in US

Meanwhile, in the Northeast, weather officials issued red flag warnings from New Jersey to Massachusetts after a bout of modest weekend rainfall failed to douse the region's wildfire threat

# Opinion

Benefits of an Indian undergrad education

I was surprised to learn that, according to an Oxford index tracking global student mobility, 69 per cent of Indian students who want to study abroad consider the US to be the most desirable destination.