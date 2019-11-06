Actor Radhika Apte has established herself as an actor who is equally successful across the commercial sector and the independent and international scene.

She dotted in various box office hits and has bagged various awards for her performance in commercial entertainers and off-beat cinema, per se in the last couple of years.

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, she revealed that she was called for auditioning for the new James Bond Film, No Time to Die and the upcoming Star Wars films.

“I got audition calls for the new James Bond film and for Star Wars. I taped it at home and sent it across.” She continued, “The very fact that they are looking at actors like me, and not restricting it to a certain kind of actor is good news.”

Radhika has become the face of OTT for the masses. Her unique and bold choices bear the results in the form of getting nominated for Emmy after her films Andhadhun and Padman won national awards.

The 34-year-old will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow.

Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.