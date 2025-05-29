Hrithik Roshan joins forces with Hombale Films for a pan-India blockbuster

Bollywood’s very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, is all set to make waves yet again—but this time, he’s teaming up with some of the biggest names in South Indian cinema for a massive Pan-India project.

Hombale Films, the powerhouse behind hits like ‘KGF’ Chapters 1 & 2, ‘Salaar’, and ‘Kantara’, just dropped a bombshell on Instagram: Hrithik Roshan is officially joining their family for a new film that promises grit, grandeur, and pure cinematic magic.

The Instagram announcement had fans buzzing with excitement. The post called Hrithik “the Greek God” and praised him for ruling hearts and smashing limits over the years.

Hombale Films teased a story where “intensity meets imagination” and dubbed the collaboration “years in the making.”

The hashtag #HRITHIKxHOMBALE gave everyone a sneak peek at what might be a game-changing partnership.

Hrithik himself couldn’t hide his enthusiasm. In a statement, he said, “Hombale has been home to some very unique stories over the years. I’m looking forward to partnering with them to deliver a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big and committed to bringing the vision to life.”

This collaboration is noteworthy because Hombale Films has been setting the bar high in recent years with their blockbuster Pan-India movies. ‘KGF’, in particular, took the country by storm, becoming one of the biggest Indian film franchises of the decade.

‘Salaar’ and ‘Kantara’ further made their reputation as creators of cinema that blends mass appeal with rich storytelling.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is juggling multiple exciting projects. Most notably, he is stepping into the director’s chair for the very first time with ‘Krrish 4’. The legendary Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father and the filmmaker who launched him into Bollywood stardom 25 years ago, made the big reveal earlier this year.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote, “Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra and myself, to take forward our most ambitious film, Krrish 4.”

The ‘Krrish’ franchise has a massive fan base, and the news of Hrithik directing the fourth installment has created huge anticipation.

On top of that, Hrithik is also gearing up for ‘War 2’, another high-octane action film slated for release on August 14, 2025. This Yash Raj Films production promises to expand their spy universe, featuring Hrithik alongside Telugu superstar NTR Jr. and actress Kiara Advani.