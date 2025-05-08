Hrishikesh Pandey reveals secrets behind playing Sachin in ‘CID’

You may remember him best as Inspector Sachin from the cult-favorite crime series ‘CID’, but the journey of Hrishikesh Pandey in the entertainment world has been much more than just one iconic role.

In a candid conversation, the actor peeled back the curtain on his early days in the industry and how far he’s come—not just in front of the camera, but in his understanding of the craft itself.

Opening up with refreshing honesty, Hrishikesh Pandey admitted that he wasn’t always proud of the way he handled some of his first acting gigs before ‘CID’.

“Back then, I took on many roles, and looking back, I don’t think I always did justice to them,” he said. “Now I’ve grown as an actor, I understand characters and emotions more deeply. I’m in a better place creatively.”

But don’t ask him what his dream role is—because, frankly, he doesn’t believe in that concept. “There’s no such thing as the ‘ultimate role’ for me,” he shared. “If it’s written well and has emotional depth, I’m game—whether it’s for film, TV, or OTT. I just want to explore good work and interesting characters, wherever they come from.”

That open-minded attitude isn’t limited to roles either. While some actors build vision boards filled with names of filmmakers and stars they long to work with, Hrishikesh takes a more zen-like approach.

“I’ve been lucky. I’ve already worked with people I looked up to—like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. I even had a lovely bond with Lata Ji, which felt surreal. So now, it’s not about ticking names off a list. It’s more about connecting with good stories and passionate people.”

Despite the industry’s glamour and chaos, Hrishikesh has managed to stay grounded. The glitter of fame and the lure of money? He’s seen it all—and he knows how quickly it can vanish.

“A lot of people lose themselves when they get a little fame or fortune,” he said. “Eventually, life reminds you to stay real. I figured out early on that success comes and goes. What lasts is your character and how you treat people.”

And that’s a principle he holds close. “I’ve always tried to live by one rule—don’t hurt anyone. If you can help, help. If you can’t, at least don’t cause harm,” he added with a quiet sincerity.

From supernatural thrillers like ‘Raat Hone Ko Hai’ to family dramas such as ‘Piya Ka Ghar’, and of course, his unforgettable presence in ‘Sanjivani’ and ‘CID’, he’s remained a steady presence on the small screen.

Now, he’s back in action with the second season of ‘CID’, reprising his role as Inspector Sachin—a role that not only brought him fame but also deep audience affection.

And yet, even now, he remains hungry to learn, evolve, and keep storytelling at the heart of it all.