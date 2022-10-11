How B-Town made Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th Birthday Special

Bollywood’s veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today. Popular for his ‘Angry Young Man’ appearance in the movies, the actor has also completed 52 years in the film industry. On this occasion, the B-Town showered warm wishes to their all-time favorite superstar, Amitabh Bachchan.

To mark the 52 year-milestone, the Film Heritage Foundation announced to showcase the works of Amitabh Bachchan in a unique film festival called, ‘Bachchan Back to the Beginning’.

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the film festival.

In her another post, she shared a picture of her with BigB and wrote a heartfelt note for him on his birthday.

Film director and producer Karan Johar calls Amitabh Bachchan an ‘institution’ and ‘master class of acting’ in his Instagram post.

Indian film director, Nitesh Tiwari shared his childhood dream of meeting BigB.

Music director Vishal Dadlani shared one of his most cherished memories with a poster of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Don’.

Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu posted a painting of him cosplaying as Amitabh Bachchan and shared how much he loves his favorite superstar.

Actor Vicky Kaushal calls BigB ‘a true inspiration’