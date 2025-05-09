Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ to opt out of OTT and go for pay-per-view model: Report

Since Aamir Khan announced ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ fans of Mr Perfectionist have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres. The title is going to be a thematic sequel to his blockbuster, ‘Taare Zameen Par’. The film dealt with the subject of dyslexia. Meanwhile, the upcoming title will tackle the subject of Down Syndrome. The film is going to release on June 20 on the silver screen. Notably, it will skip an OTT release and opt for a pay-per-view model, reportedly.

A source disclosed the decision to The Hollywood Reporter. Instead of going for the usual OTT release after eight weeks of theatrical run, the film will go for a different model. Two months after the big-screen run, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will be available for pay-per-view on YouTube. The source said, “Aamir doesn’t want to release his films directly on streaming after their theatrical run, as it discourages viewers from watching movies on the big screen. It is also a reason why there is no streaming logo on the poster of Sitaare Zameen Par.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)



Elaborating, the source added, “The decision involves multiple factors. Of course, there is a perception that non-spectacle films are better suited for OTT platforms, which has led many to skip them in theatres. Pay-per-view, however, creates a cinema-like urgency, as viewers would need to pay specifically for the film rather than accessing it freely through a subscription model. This consumer-centric approach benefits both viewers and producers, giving the latter more control over their content. Aamir wants to see how this plays out, so we shall know the details in the coming weeks.”

In ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ Aamir played the role of a supportive teacher. He is there for his students and always urges them to break boundaries. However, his character in the upcoming release is nothing like Ram Shankar Nikumbh. In a recent conversation with his fans in China, the actor talked about his role in the slated film. “This time, I play Gulshan—a man who is the complete opposite of Nikumbh. He’s brash, politically incorrect, and insults everyone. He fights with his wife, his mother, and even beats up his senior coach. He’s a basketball coach with deep-rooted internal issues. The story is about how he transforms through his interactions with people on the spectrum, and learns what it means to be truly human.”

Apart from Aamir, the film will feature Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary among others. RS Prassana has helmed the title. Additionally, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is inspired by the Spanish film, ‘Champions.’

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to make Hollywood debut after rejecting the idea in the past