Why did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin break up after all these years?

It looks like Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have gone their separate ways, possibly for good this time.

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star and the Coldplay frontman, who’ve been together since 2017, are reportedly no longer a couple.

A source close to the duo told People magazine that the split “feels final,” though no details have emerged about what may have led to the breakup.

This news comes just weeks after the two last appeared together at a yoga studio in Malibu. Their seven-year relationship has seen its fair share of speculation—engagement buzz, pregnancy rumors, and more—but they’ve always managed to shut it down swiftly.

In fact, just earlier this year, they seemed closer than ever when they made a joint trip to India.

In January, fans were delighted to spot the pair in Mumbai, where Martin performed with Coldplay as part of the ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour.

The couple didn’t shy away from appearing in photographs together, visiting iconic city spots like the Siddhivinayak Temple, Shri Babulnath Temple, and even taking a stroll down Marine Drive.

But it didn’t stop there. The couple also made a spiritual stop at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, where they participated in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Pictures of the two immersed in the sacred waters quickly went viral on social media, giving fans a rare glimpse of their off-stage life and shared spiritual interests.

For those who’ve followed the journey of Chris Martin over the years, his relationship with Dakota Johnson marked a new chapter after his high-profile marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow.

The two “consciously uncoupled” in 2015 after more than a decade together and are parents to daughter Apple and son Moses.

As of now, neither Johnson nor Martin has commented publicly on the reported split.