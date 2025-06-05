Benny Blanco gets candid about life with Selena Gomez: Kids, love, and lessons learned

Benny Blanco is opening up like never before, and it’s all about love, life, and dreaming of starting a family with fiancée Selena Gomez.

The music producer, known for hits behind the scenes, is now hitting headlines for his honest thoughts about the future. In a recent interview, Blanco revealed that he and Gomez are already thinking about having children.

“I love kids; I love being an uncle,” he said, adding, “I want to be a dad, though, God willing. I’m just dreaming and praying every day.”

The couple has been building their life together quite literally. Back in February, they made a big step by purchasing a lavish $35 million Spanish-style estate in Beverly Hills.

Blanco clearly takes pride in creating a warm, lived-in home. “I love making a house my own,” he shared. “I’m not in there with a staple gun, but I’m in there with tchotchkes and a lot of creativity and heart.”

Blanco’s approach to relationships is heavily influenced by his upbringing. Reflecting on his childhood, he credits his mother — who went through her own dating struggles — for shaping his understanding of relationships.

“My mom always took the time to explain how a female mind works,” he said, noting how those conversations stayed with him as he matured.

Now 37, Blanco admits he’s still learning — and not just from his own experiences. “I see friends do something dumb in a relationship, and I’m like, ‘I’ll never do that,’” he said. “But then I also steal the good ideas when I see them. You stop learning when you stop listening.”

One of the biggest lessons he’s learned over time? Listen more, especially to women. “I think the biggest problem, especially with men, is we don’t listen. A woman will tell you exactly what she needs.”

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez made their relationship public in December 2023 after dating for six months. The couple reportedly got engaged a year later.

And while the idea of having children has been on Blanco’s mind for a while, he’s also mindful of Gomez’s own health journey. The singer and actress has previously shared that she may not be able to carry children due to medical issues.

Still, Blanco seems hopeful and grounded. “I’ve had some tough times, but I’ve always been a very happy person. I just wake up stoked every day.”