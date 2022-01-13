Tom Holland is an incredible candidate for Oscars host, according to Andrew Garfield

He added that his co-star Tom Holland would be “absolutely brilliant” if he became the next Oscars host.

After receiving a SAG Award nomination for his role as Rent creator Jonathan Larson in the Netflix film, the “Tick, Tick… Boom!” star spoke to People magazine. Garfield discussed Holland hosting the Academy Awards in 2022 during the conversation.

“I think Tom is so charismatic and such an incredible performer and actor, and I think he’d be an incredible Oscars host. I think he would be absolutely brilliant,” Garfield said.

Garfield went on to tell People magazine that he believes Holland is “the kind of guy, if he put his mind to anything, he can do it.”

“And I would certainly be curious to see how he was as an Oscars host. He’s so charming and he’s such a showman and he’s such a song-and-dance triple-threat actor. I would be very, very confident in his confidence,” he said.

Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in January that he would “of course” host the Oscars if he were asked, after initially saying he did not have the time to do so due to a busy schedule.

“If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it,” Holland said.

Speaking at ABC’s portion of the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour, Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, announced that the Oscars would indeed return to a host after three years without one.

