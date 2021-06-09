Actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about what makes his character, Loki, the God of Mischief, the most fun character to portray.

Hiddleston also shared that he always felt an affection for Loki and for his vulnerability.

“Having played Loki for such a long time and having had the privilege of inhabiting him at the outset, I’ve always felt an affection for him and for his vulnerability,” Hiddleston said.

“But I’ve been aware through the course of my experience in the Marvel Studios’ movies in the first ten years that Loki has a role to play and that as Loki I had to play the villain. Then I had to play the antihero,” he added.

The actor says this is the first chance that he had to see if the mold can be broken and change Loki.

“And this time around is the first chance, perhaps for a while, that I’ve had to see if we can really break the mold and change him, and retain all the best aspects of him. But, as I’ve said, try to get underneath all of his defenses: the defense of his charisma, the defense of his keeping people at arm’s length. And I think that that is a really interesting kernel of an idea inside the story,” Hiddleston said.

He added: “Can Loki ever change? Is Loki capable of change? If he does change, will other people allow him to change? Can Loki get out of his own way? Can Loki make different choices? And if he does make those choices, where does he go next?”

Hiddleston shared that it has been really exciting to find a way of striking the balance between respecting what’s come before and inventing something new.

The actor is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, the series titled “Loki” will air on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.