Tom Cruise-Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise takes new name

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has decided to change her name to Suri Noelle.

According to Page Six column, a person close to the family has claimed that Suri decided to honor her mother by taking Holmes’s middle name, Noelle, and replacing it with her earlier surname, Cruise.

Suri made her new name public at her graduation from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music, Art, and Performing Arts.

She played the lead role of Morticia Addams in her high school’s performance of “The Addams Family: A New Musical” where she was listed as “Suri Noelle” in the playbill for the December show Even though the name has been made public, it is still unclear if the name has been legally formalized.

Suri’s name change reveals the close bond that she shares with her mother who has been her primary caregiver since her parent’s divorce in 2012. In March 2023, some sources confirmed the absence of her father’s role in her upbringing and the central role played by her mother to ensure her well-being. According to the source, “She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name.”

Furthermore, her adoption of a new name can also be viewed as a strategic move that helps her avoid the unwanted attention of the paparazzi. Thus helping Suri secure her privacy as she enters her adulthood. It also reflects her desire to carve out her own identity as she prepares to begin her college life.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise got married in 2006 at a lavish wedding in Rome and later divorced each other in 2012. Since then their daughter has lived with Holmes and has developed a strong bond with her.