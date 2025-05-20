Tom Cruise isn’t slowing down: “I’ll keep making movies into my 100s”

Tom Cruise just made it ‘very’ clear — retirement is nowhere on his radar. The Hollywood icon, best known for his death-defying stunts and blockbuster action roles, has no intention of stepping away from the big screen anytime soon.

In fact, he says he plans to keep making movies into his ‘hundreds’.

While walking the red carpet at the U.S. premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ in New York on Sunday night, Tom Cruise was asked if he still plans to follow in Harrison Ford’s footsteps by working well into his 80s.

But in classic Cruise fashion, he didn’t just double down — he raised the stakes.

“I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s,” Cruise told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. “Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited.”

And judging by his energy on the red carpet and the crowd’s reaction at the premiere, it’s easy to believe him.

Cruise was all smiles as he posed with fans and co-stars at the event, fresh off the film’s buzzy debut at the Cannes Film Festival last week. ‘The Final Reckoning’ — which may sound like the franchise’s farewell — looks anything but final when it comes to Cruise’s commitment.

Directed and co-written by longtime Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, the film brings back familiar faces and introduces some new ones. Hayley Atwell joins as Grace, alongside returning cast members Simon Pegg (Benji), Ving Rhames (Luther), Vanessa Kirby (Alanna), Pom Klementieff (Paris), and Esai Morales as the villainous Gabriel. The star-studded ensemble also features Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis.

While plot details are under tight wraps, fans can expect the usual ‘Mission: Impossible’ magic — high-stakes espionage, global locations, and Cruise doing the kinds of stunts that would make most mortals queasy.

And he’s not slowing down there.

Now 62, Cruise continues to defy Hollywood aging norms — performing many of his own stunts and somehow managing to out-run (and out-hustle) actors half his age.