Superman teaser: James Gunn reveals new footage and epic battles

James Gunn has unveiled a fresh teaser for his highly anticipated Superman film, set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

This new glimpse offers fans exciting new footage, including a thrilling fight scene featuring Superman and a giant fire-spitting lizard.

Additionally, we get our first look at Nicholas Hoult as the iconic villain Lex Luthor, adding another layer of intrigue to the rebooted DC Universe.

Building on the trailer released a month ago, the teaser offers more insight into the film’s action-packed sequences. In one shot, Superman, portrayed by David Corenswet, is seen rescuing civilians from the chaos of a fiery battle in a metropolitan city.

The teaser also showcases a heartwarming moment where Superman shields a young girl from a nearby explosion.

Catch the ‘Superman’ teaser here:

The teaser opens with a vulnerable Superman, badly injured and calling on his trusty dog, Krypto, for help. Fans also catch a glimpse of Superman’s Fortress of Solitude, his iconic sanctuary, hinting at deeper aspects of his Kryptonian heritage.

As Superman takes flight, the teaser presents stunning visuals of him weaving through jagged ice, executing a corkscrew motion as he soars through the sky.

In addition to the action, we also get a closer look at Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, who makes an entrance from his luxury vehicle, hinting at the character’s wealth and power. Gunn shared the teaser on his Instagram, simply captioning it: “It begins July 11th.”

During a recent trailer launch event, Gunn discussed the film’s portrayal of Superman as a symbol of decency and hope. He emphasized that the film aims to highlight Superman’s moral compass, especially in a world that can sometimes feel divided.

Gunn described Superman’s journey as a reflection of the goodness he believes exists in humanity, despite ideological differences.

The December 2024 trailer also teased the introduction of other superheroes, including Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific.