SNL Faces Backlash for Hamas Sketch with Timothée Chalamet

Controversy surrounds a recent “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) sketch featuring host Timothée Chalamet and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy. Viewers criticized the show, deeming it “insensitive,” “tasteless,” and “not funny” for incorporating the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, into the comedy.

In the pre-taped sketch, Chalamet plays an aspiring musician, with three passersby attempting to dissuade him from jumping off a building. Despite their promise to support him on social media, they retract when they discover his band is named “Hamas.”

Following the sketch, backlash erupted as viewers questioned the decision to make Hamas the punchline, particularly in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks on Israel, which reportedly claimed 1,200 lives. The conflict has seen over 10,000 casualties since Israel initiated bombings in Northern Gaza in retaliation. Gaza now faces critical shortages of power, food, fuel, and water, prompting human rights groups to declare a humanitarian crisis.

Critics expressed dismay at the insensitivity of the SNL sketch, particularly given the gravity of the situation in the region. Some took to social media to condemn the lack of consideration for the ongoing conflict, accusing celebrities of making tasteless jokes while people endure real suffering.

The sketch also drew comparisons to “SNL’s” previous treatment of serious geopolitical events, particularly the show’s more reverential approach to Ukraine following Russia’s attacks on the country. The contrast in comedic tone between different conflicts sparked additional criticism and raised questions about the show’s editorial choices.