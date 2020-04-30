Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise has left everyone in grief. While the world is suffering from the pandemic, Irrfan’s death amidst this is shocking news for all. While B-town is deeply saddened with the loss and mourns his death, Hollywood also paid tributes to the legendary actor. The actor had garnered critical acclaim for his work not only at the national level but also in the international area.

On Wednesday, Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle also paid tributes to the late actor in an interview with BBC.

During the interview, he recalled how Irrfan’s contribution was equally significant for the movie’s success at the Oscars. As Boyle himself admits, the late actor had a very minor role to play in the film.

The filmmaker further added that it wasn’t a huge role but Irrfan finally guided the audience with his dignity, charm, grace, intelligence, and calmness. The most interesting part revealed by Danny Boyle is how a studio executive suggested him to get Irrfan for Slumdog Millionaire before being a part of the movie himself. The director recalls the words ‘get that guy ‘ while speaking of the same. He does not rule out the fact that the late actor had a pivotal role to play in the making of the Academy award-winning movie.

For the uninitiated, Irrfan essayed the role of a cop in the movie who gets the responsibility of detaining the lead actor on charges of cheating. And Irrfan did justice with it and nailed it with perfection.

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, 29th April 2020 post succumbing to colon infection. His last rites were performed at the Versova Kabristan situation in Mumbai in the presence of his family members and other close ones.

For the unversed, the actor had also lost his mother Saeeda Begum a few days back. She was 95 years old. Undoubtedly, the entertainment industry has lost a gem.