Ludo turns 4: Fatima Sana Shaikh took on the film for THIS reason

As ‘Ludo’ marks its fourth anniversary, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on her unforgettable journey with the film, revealing how her decision to join the project was fueled by one thing: trust in director Anurag Basu.

In a candid interview, Fatima shared how she agreed to the role without knowing much about the character or the film’s overall storyline. This leap of faith is a testament to her belief in Basu’s creative vision.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her versatility, has always been someone willing to embrace roles with an open mind, and ‘Ludo’ was no exception.

Advertisement

The actress explained that Basu, affectionately known as “Dada,” takes a unique approach to filmmaking. Unlike many directors, he doesn’t hand over the script to his actors before the shoot. Instead, Basu prefers to keep his actors in the dark about the finer details of the plot to encourage natural, spontaneous performances.

Fatima explained, “With ‘Ludo’, I didn’t know what I was getting into because Dada doesn’t give his actors the script beforehand. He knows the story inside out, but he prefers not to share it so that we don’t over-rehearse or feel attachment to preconceived notions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

This unconventional method allows Basu to capture the magic of the moment, and Fatima embraced this challenge, trusting his instincts. Her performance in ‘Ludo’ became one of the highlights of the film.

Looking back, Fatima’s decision to be part of ‘Ludo’ wasn’t just about the role—it was about the opportunity to work with a director she deeply admires.

Now, four years later, Fatima is reuniting with Anurag Basu for his upcoming film ‘Metro… In Dino’, which has generated plenty of buzz. This time, she will join a fresh ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.

In addition, Fatima is also busy with other exciting projects, including ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, where she will share the screen with Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma.