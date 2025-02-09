Selena Gomez celebrates Galentine’s Day with Jennifer Aniston

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented Hollywood actress and singer, is in full celebration mode as she gears up for the upcoming Academy Awards, where her film ‘Emilia Perez’ is among the leading contenders, and recently she has a celebration with Jennifer Aniston.

While the spotlight continues to shine on her career, the 32-year-old is also making time to enjoy some personal moments with close friends, including a fun-filled Galentine’s Day celebration with ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston.

On Saturday, Selena shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, posting a series of candid photos from an event for her fashion and beauty brand. “Had so much fun celebrating Galentine’s Day with @jenniferaniston,” she wrote.

While Selena’s professional life is thriving, she has never shied away from using her platform to express her views on pressing social issues. Last year, she faced significant public backlash after expressing her distress over the U.S. government’s deportation policies under President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a tearful Instagram Story, Selena addressed the deportation of illegal immigrants, particularly sympathizing with Mexican nationals, whom she referred to as “My people.”

Her emotional outburst sparked criticism from conservative commentators, including right-wing political host Tomi Lahren, who branded Selena a “certified moron” and dismissed her political views.

The video was soon deleted, but Selena responded to the backlash with another post, apologizing for showing empathy. She wrote, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Despite the backlash, Selena has remained steadfast in her beliefs and continues to speak out on behalf of those she believes deserve a voice. In October, during the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Emilia Perez’, she expressed her determination to stand by her roots and the communities she cares about.

Her comments came after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made racially insensitive remarks about Puerto Rico at a rally supporting the Trump campaign.

In more personal news, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star started the year on a high note, sharing glimpses of her life with music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Following their recent engagement, Selena posted a series of heartfelt videos and photos from their New Year’s Eve celebrations. The couple, who has been together for some time, shared cozy moments, including a sweet selfie and a romantic shot of Benny kissing her hand.