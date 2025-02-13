Scarlett Johansson flags viral AI video of celebs protesting Kanye West’s antisemitism

An AI-generated video of prominent celebrities protesting against Kanye West’s recent antisemitic posts is going viral. The fake video features celebrities in a T-shirt showcasing a middle finger with a Star of David inside it and “Kanye” written below. The viral clip features AI-generated clips of Scarlett Johansson, Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler, and others. The video comes after Kanye West’s recent X posts and his Yeezy website sparked antisemitic sentiments. Now, the ‘Black Widow’ star has flagged the viral video emphasising the ‘misuse of AI.’

For the unversed, West recently posted multiple antisemitic comments, praising Adolf Hitler and dubbing himself a “Nazi.” Moreover, he has deleted his website, Yeezy’s entire catalogue but a $20 t-shirt featuring the Nazi swastika. Subsequently, on Monday, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) issued a statement denouncing West’s decision to sell the t-shirt. The ADL called it “further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism.” The ADL pointed out that the product’s label on the website, “HH-01,” was code language for “Heil Hitler.” Apart from dubbing himself a Nazi, he insulted Jews and called for Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ release from prison.

Advertisement

Following the protest video, Scarlett Johansson objected to the deepfake tactic despite the video’s intention. The fake clip used celebrities’ persona without permission to protest Kanye West’s antisemitism. As per CNN, Johansson said, “It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an AI-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction.”

Advertisement

“I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality.”

Her statement added, “I have unfortunately been a very public victim of AI, but the truth is that the threat of AI affects each and every one of us. There is a 1000-foot wave coming regarding AI that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner. It is terrifying that the US government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of AI.”

Scarlett Johansson further requested the officials to take note of the matter and take action against AI misuse. “I urge the US government to make the passing of legislation limiting AI use a top priority. It is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large.”

The clip in question also included AI-generated imagery of Adam Levine, Mila Kunis, and Lenny Kravitz. Moreover, it featured AI images of Mark Zuckerberg, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ben Stiller, Natalie Portman, David Schwimmer and others. The viral video featured the Jewish folk song, “Hava Nagila”. The song is generally finds space in celebratory cultural events.

Also Read: Kanye West’s X account deleted; Elon Musk labels his account ‘NSFW’

Ori Bejerano created the AI videos. He describes himself as a generative AI expert, as per his Instagram bio. His original video includes a notice that reads, “This content was digitally created or altered with AI to seem real.” He adds, “It’s time to stop being silent and response to antisemites like Kanye West in the strongest way possible,” the Instagram caption read. “We must demand from the social networks to stop giving stage to antisemitism and hatred.”