Robert Towne, Oscar-winning ‘Chinatown’ screenwriter, dies at 89

Renowned for his remarkable contributions to the film industry, Robert Towne, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind classics like “Chinatown,” “Shampoo,” and “The Last Detail,” has passed away at the age of 89. Towne’s publicist, Carri McClure, confirmed that he died peacefully on Monday at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Towne’s career was marked by an extraordinary level of prestige, often equating him with the actors and directors he collaborated with. In an industry that often underappreciates writers, Towne stood out as a rare auteur. His friendships with Hollywood heavyweights like Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson significantly shaped his career, allowing him to pen or co-write some of the most iconic films of the 1960s and ’70s, a period noted for its creative autonomy.

Towne’s depiction of Los Angeles in “Chinatown” remains one of the most influential portrayals of the city in cinema. “It’s a city that’s so illusory,” Towne reflected in a 2006 interview with The Associated Press. “It’s the westernmost west of America. It’s a place where people go to make their dreams come true. And they’re forever disappointed.”

Recognizable in Hollywood by his high forehead and full beard, Towne’s career was decorated with accolades. He won an Academy Award for “Chinatown” and received three additional nominations for “The Last Detail,” “Shampoo,” and “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes.” In 1997, the Writers Guild of America honored him with a lifetime achievement award.

Towne’s path to success wasn’t straightforward. Before achieving fame, he spent years working in television, contributing to shows like “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and “The Lloyd Bridges Show.” He also worked on low-budget films for producer Roger Corman. His big break came through a classic Hollywood twist—his psychiatrist introduced him to Warren Beatty, who was also a patient. Beatty invited Towne to revise the script for “Bonnie and Clyde” and had him on set during filming in Texas, marking the beginning of a fruitful professional relationship.

Robert Towne’s legacy is defined by his ability to infuse his screenplays with a unique, personal vision, particularly his nuanced portrayals of Los Angeles. His work continues to inspire and influence filmmakers, and his contributions to the art of screenwriting will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.