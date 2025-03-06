Robert Pattinson breaks silence on ‘Batman 2’ production delays with a joke

Last year, reports revealed that Matt Reeves’ ‘Batman 2’ is now going to hit theatres in 2027 instead of 2026. Released in 2022, the first title introduced Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s caped crusader and since then, fans have been patiently waiting for the sequel. After several delays, the makers now aim for a 2027 release. Now, in a recent conversation, Pattinson opened up on the postponement expressing his frustration with a joke.

Speaking with Hero Magazine, the actor stated that he was 35 when the first film hit theatres and going by the current production plans, he will be 41 when ‘Batman 2’ releases. Robert Pattinson humorously said, “I started as young Batman, and I’m going to be f**ing old Batman by the sequel. I’m 38, I’m old, but I’m healthier. I think I’ve brought my biological age down a bit.”

Despite the uncertainty with the sequel, the actor remains committed to staying in the perfect shape for the role. Pattinson even joked that his strict diet of salmon and avocado has improved his memory. To channel his focus, the actor has been avoiding social outings and adopting a more disciplined approach to his work. Notably, the move helps him since his recent roles have demanded intense memorisation.

This isn’t the first time that the return of the masked vigilante has been pushed. Earlier, Vengeance was going to return to theatres in 2025. Following this, the title faced postponement to 2026 and now it has been pushed to 2027. Defending the delay, DC’s James Gunn previously wrote on social media that it was ‘fairly common’ for sequels. “To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. 7 years between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens.’ 14 years between ‘Incredibles.’ 7 years between the first two ‘Terminators.’ 13 years between ‘Avatars.’ 36 years between ‘Top Guns.’ And, of course, 6 years between ‘Guardians Vol 2’ and ‘Vol 3.’”

Moreover, previously, Reeves had said that both the character of Batman and his world will expand in a way that no one has seen before. “The Batman II is going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places that he couldn’t anticipate in the first one. The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie, and it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see.”

The 2022 title featured Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler. Joining them in key roles were Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Moreover, recently, the makers dropped a spin-off series titled ‘Penguin.’ The show chronicles the narrative of the DC villain.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to Pattinson’s ‘Mickey 17’ which is releasing on March 7. ‘Parasite’ and ‘Memories of a Murder’ director, Bong Joon Ho is helming the sci-fi thriller.