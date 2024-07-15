Coldplay surprises fans with new song ‘Good Feelings’ in Rome

Coldplay delighted fans attending their recent concert at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico with a surprise unveiling of their latest song, ‘Good Feelings’. Led by frontman Chris Martin, the British rock band introduced the upbeat track, which has already resonated deeply with listeners for its nostalgic lyrics and infectious melody.

In a heartfelt performance, Martin crooned verses that reminisce about love and sun-soaked memories, with lines like “We fell in love in the summer, I remember baby, we felt the sun shine through, And we were born for each other,” as reported by Billboard.

‘Good Feelings’ had initially sparked speculation back in 2021, rumored to be a collaboration with The Chainsmokers and produced by Max Martin for Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ album. However, this revamped version features vocals by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and is now slated to be part of Coldplay’s upcoming tenth studio album, ‘Moon Music’, set for release on October 4.

Earlier this June, Coldplay had teased fans with ‘Feelslikeimfallinginlove’, another single produced by Martin and set to appear on ‘Moon Music’. The track, with its emotive lyrics like “It feels like I’m falling in love, You’re throwing me a lifeline, Oh, not for the first time, I know I’m not alone,” showcased the band’s signature blend of introspection and melody.

The unveiling of ‘Good Feelings’ marks another highlight in Coldplay’s ongoing global tour, which began in March 2022 in Costa Rica in support of ‘Music of the Spheres’. Scheduled to conclude with two final shows in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 16, the tour has been a testament to the band’s enduring popularity and captivating live performances.

As anticipation mounts for ‘Moon Music’ and its accompanying singles, Coldplay fans around the world eagerly await further details and the opportunity to experience the band’s latest creations live.