Rebel Wilson recalls terrifying on-set accident that nearly left her disfigured

Actress Rebel Wilson recently shared a terrifying behind-the-scenes story from the set of her upcoming action-comedy ‘Bride Hard’.

What was supposed to be a routine fight sequence turned into a nightmare when a prop gun accidentally struck her in the face, causing a serious injury.

Speaking to ‘Access Hollywood’, Rebel Wilson recounted the shocking moment. “It was a freak accident. In the middle of a fight scene, a gun got knocked across my face. My nose split open and I was instantly in a pool of blood,” she said. “If anyone’s ever had a facial injury, you know how much blood that is.”

The injury was so severe that Wilson had to leave the set immediately. “It happened to be my last night of filming. I remember thinking, ‘Really? This is how I wrap the shoot?’” she added with a hint of disbelief.

Things quickly escalated as Wilson was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Doctors called in a plastic surgeon urgently.

“They told me that if they didn’t get a plastic surgeon involved, I could have been permanently disfigured,” the 45-year-old actress revealed. “Thankfully, the surgeon did an incredible job. You can’t even tell now.”

Wilson emphasized the importance of on-set safety, especially during long, exhausting shoots. “People need to be really careful, even if it’s 3 AM and everyone’s tired. It only takes a second for something to go wrong.”

Wilson’s story is one of many cautionary tales from actors who have experienced dangerous on-set accidents. Stars like Harrison Ford, Jon Stewart, Jessica Chastain, and Dev Patel have also spoken out about stunt mishaps that left them injured.

Dev Patel, in particular, had a harrowing experience while filming his action-packed directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’. Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show’ last year, Patel described filming an intense bathroom fight scene where his co-star repeatedly slammed him into porcelain fixtures.

“I heard my hand snap. I knew right away something was wrong,” Patel said. “By the end of the day, my hand had swollen like an elephant’s foot.”

Despite the pain, Patel kept filming. The production couldn’t afford to pause or digitally remove a cast from his hand, so they quickly sought out a doctor. Patel was fitted with a screw in his hand to hold the bone together. “The doctor warned me—don’t put more than a pound or two of pressure on it. But I had to keep going.”

Patel joked that his crew later printed his X-ray on a T-shirt, calling it “the one screw that kept the production alive.”