Veteran musician Brian Harold May has revealed that he has been hospitalised after he ripped the muscles in his glutes “to shreds”.

In an Instagram post from the hospital on Thursday, the Queen lead guitarist said the injury happened when he was working in his garden.

“I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself,” May wrote in the post alongside his photo.

“Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless,” he added.

May said he needs to “go dark” for some time as needs “complete rest, at home”.

“Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri,” he concluded his post.

May also included a video of him being rolled through the hospital in his post.