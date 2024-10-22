Paula Abdul joins cast of wrestling comedy ‘Raging Midlife’

Pop icon Paula Abdul and comedian Eddie Griffin have signed on to star in the upcoming action-comedy, ‘Raging Midlife’. This film, which centers around a piece of wrestling memorabilia, promises to deliver a hearty mix of nostalgia and humor.

Directed by Rob Taylor, with a script penned by Nic Costa, ‘Raging Midlife’ is set to make its premiere at the Austin Film Festival on October 26, before hitting theaters in early 2025. The film also features notable appearances from ‘Star Trek’ veteran Walter Koenig, alongside a talented ensemble cast that includes Matt Zak, Bryna Smith, Darielle Mason, Motch O Mann, and Judy Levitt.

The storyline revolves around two lifelong friends obsessed with a fictional 1980s wrestler, Raging Abraham Lincoln. Their quest to obtain the wrestler’s iconic tank top takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves in a bidding war against a grieving daughter. This daughter, motivated by her father’s dying wish, outbids them for the prized memorabilia, setting the stage for a comedic conflict.

Nic Costa, the film’s writer and producer, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, “We are excited to embark on this exciting journey with Level 33 Entertainment and look forward to sharing the laughter and tears of this 20+ year odyssey with audiences across the U.S. and Canada.” This sentiment reflects the film’s heartwarming blend of humor and emotion, capturing the essence of friendship and nostalgia.

Andreas Olavarria, chief of Level 33 Entertainment, echoed this excitement, stating, “The terrific filmmakers and cast of ‘Raging Midlife’ deliver a hilariously entertaining ride full of ’80s nostalgia. We can’t wait to share this action-packed film with audiences across North America.” The film promises to be a delightful homage to the iconic decade, appealing to audiences of all ages.

Paula Abdul, widely popular for her multifaceted career as a singer, dancer, choreographer, and television personality, is all about her groundbreaking achievements in the music industry. She first gained fame as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers before becoming a celebrated choreographer.

Her work in the music video era, particularly with artists like Janet Jackson, propelled her to stardom. Abdul’s debut album, ‘Forever Your Girl’ (1988), was a massive success, selling over seven million copies in the U.S. and achieving a record for the most number-one singles from a debut album on the Billboard Hot 100.