Paul Teal, ‘One Tree Hill’ actor, dies at 35 after cancer battle

Actor Paul Teal, best known for his role on ‘One Tree Hill’, has tragically passed away at the age of 35. He died on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina, after a courageous battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Teal’s partner, Emilia Torello, confirmed the news and shared details of his illness, revealing that they found about this in April.

In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Torello described Teal as her soulmate and future husband, expressing the depth of her loss. “You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail,” she wrote. “While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day.”

Teal gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Josh on ‘One Tree Hill’, a character who navigated his journey of coming out as gay while pursuing the role of a movie star. His portrayal received praise for its depth and authenticity.

Bethany Joy Lenz, Teal’s co-star from ‘One Tree Hill’, also honored him on social media, recalling their first encounter in 2006 when they worked together on a musical production of ‘The Notebook’. Lenz described Teal as a natural on stage, and fondly remembered him as a talented actor with a generous spirit. “He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous,” she wrote in her tribute.

Aside from his notable role on ‘One Tree Hill’, Teal’s career spanned across TV, film, and theater. He appeared in popular series like ‘Dynasty’, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, and ‘USS Christmas’. He also starred in the films ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’, ‘Deep Water’, and ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’. Despite his illness, Teal completed filming for the upcoming Starz series ‘The Hunting Wives’, showcasing his dedication to his craft.

Paul Teal was also a respected stage actor, known for his performances in ‘Newsies’, ‘Sweeney Todd’, and ‘Rent’.