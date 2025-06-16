Paris Jackson clears air on touring during Michael Jackson’s death anniversary

Paris Jackson has addressed the wave of criticism she’s facing for performing on June 25, the same day her father, the legendary Michael Jackson, passed away 16 years ago.

Many of Michael’s fans were quick to call out her decision, questioning why she would choose to be on stage on such an emotionally charged date.

Paris Jackson, however, took to Instagram Stories to clear the air. She explained that the concert schedule wasn’t her decision and that she doesn’t have control over where or when she performs.

“One of the tour dates I’m playing with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra just happens to be June 25, which is obviously a difficult day for me and my family,” she said, as reported by ‘Deadline’.

She pointed out that as an opening act — often referred to as “first of three” — she doesn’t get to pick the tour dates, cities, or even the time she goes on stage.

“When you’re first of three, you don’t have that kind of power. You’re just grateful to be invited,” Paris shared.

She also offered a candid look at her current tour life, saying she’s traveling light this time — just her, an acoustic guitar, and her sound engineer, who also happens to be her fiancé, musician Justin Long.

“It’s going to be me, my guitar, and Justin driving around in what’s basically a soccer mom van,” she joked.

Paris emphasized that this tour is a significant opportunity for her, and she views it as Incubus doing her a favor by letting her join them.

“Am I really supposed to go up to them and say, ‘Hey, sorry, I can’t play this date?’ It doesn’t work like that.”

The pop icon’s death on June 25, 2009, was a moment that shook the world. Michael Jackson died from cardiac arrest due to an overdose of propofol, administered by his physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, who later convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Michael left behind three children: Paris, Michael “Prince” Jackson, and Prince “Bigi” Jackson.