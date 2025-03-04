No Oscar, no worries! Demi Moore’s french fry feast wins the night

Demi Moore might not have walked away with the golden statue at the 2025 Oscars, but she’s definitely winning hearts — one French fry at a time.

The 62-year-old actress, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Substance, lost out to Mikey Madison for Anora.

But instead of sulking, Moore did what any of us would dream of after a long night — threw on a cozy bathrobe, grabbed her tiny dog Pilaf, and dove into two massive trays of fries. Honestly, same.

Her daughter Tallulah Willis couldn’t resist sharing the wholesome post-party moment on Instagram. The snap shows Demi smiling with a mountain of crispy fries in front of her — proving that comfort food is the universal remedy for a rough night.

“MY winner ,” Tallulah captioned the picture. Older sister Scout followed up with, “Queen of my heart!” on her own Instagram story.

Earlier in the night, Moore stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, glowing in a shimmering gold halter dress, flanked by all three of her daughters — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Despite not taking home the trophy, she was already the MVP in her family’s eyes.

Rumer, the eldest of the Willis-Moore clan, penned an emotional tribute before the ceremony, calling her mom her “forever winner.” The heartfelt message praised Moore for decades of hard work, resilience, and the way she’s shattered Hollywood’s glass ceilings. “No matter what happens tonight, you are already victorious in my eyes,” she wrote.

Scout echoed those feelings, calling her mom “nothing but integrity, bright beaming light, and love” after the awards.

While some actors might drown their sorrows in afterparty cocktails, Moore’s fry feast feels refreshingly relatable. She may not have taken the Oscar, but she’s definitely secured the title of Most Relatable Queen.