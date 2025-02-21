Nicole Kidman opens up on teaming with 19 female directors since 2017

Nicole Kidman has long been a vocal advocate for women in filmmaking, and she’s proving that actions speak louder than words. Since 2017, the Oscar-winning actress has collaborated with female directors on at least 19 projects after the #MeToo movement—far exceeding her original pledge to work with a woman filmmaker every 18 months.

Speaking with Time, Kidman reflected on the challenges faced by first-time female directors, particularly the unrealistic expectation to be “perfect” right out of the gate. “That can be changed,” she said. “But it only happens when we actively choose to be part of films led by women.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Kidman first made her commitment at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, declaring that she would work with a female director every 18 months. But almost immediately, she felt the need to push herself further. “In my head, I thought, ‘18 months? That’s too long.’ So I decided it would be every six months to a year,” she recalled.

Her approach is simple: roll up her sleeves and get to work. “It requires not being precious about it. Just saying, ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go.’ And when you make a public statement like that, you hold yourself accountable,” she added.

True to her word, Kidman has continuously sought out female-led projects. Most recently, she starred in ‘Babygirl’, an erotic thriller directed by Halina Reijn. She also took on roles in Vicky Jensen and Jorge Blanco’s animated film ‘Spellbound’ (2024) and Karyn Kusama’s ‘Destroyer’ (2018). Next month, she will appear in Mimi Cave’s thriller ‘Holland’, premiering at SXSW.

Her dedication to this cause is not just about personal choices—it’s about shifting the industry. “At this stage in my life, I can support female directors over and over again. It’s a very conscious choice,” Kidman said.

“I’m not going to go years without working with a woman. I will seek them out and continue to do it—because that’s what matters right now.”