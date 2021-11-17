Netflix drops trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio starred political dark comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

On Tuesday, the official trailer of the upcoming political dark comedy film of Netflix, ‘Don’t Look Up’ got released starring Hollywood actors Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The trailer extends up to 3 minutes featuring DiCaprio and Lawrence, who stars as Professor Randall Mindy, and grad student Kate, who tries to seek the attention of the government for an upcoming comet heading towards earth that can destroy the same. Nonetheless, when they warn the president (Meryl Streep), she seems to be ignorant. Turns out warning mankind the Mount Everest sized planet-killer is an inconvenient fact to navigate. So what are the steps taken by the duo to make someone listen to them? They leak it to the press with only six months until the comet makes an impact and in the digital age where anyone can get information out there, both of them flock to news stations and social media to make everyone aware of the fact that the world is coming to an end.

‘Don’t Look Up’ is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay.

The film also stars Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett. Before streaming on Netflix from December 24, the movie will arrive in select theatres on December 10. The film is scored by Nicholas Britell, who previously made the music for McKay’s ‘The Big Short’ and ‘Vice’.

