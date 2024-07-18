Nava Mau makes Emmy history as first latina trans actress nominated

In a groundbreaking achievement, Nava Mau, a talented actor born in Mexico, has made history as the first Latina transgender person ever nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Her stellar performance in a gripping Netflix series earned her this prestigious nomination, portraying a transgender woman named Teri entangled in a perilous storyline involving a stalker.

Reflecting on her journey, Mau revealed how deeply she connected with her character, Teri, which prompted her to stay up all night journaling after reading the script. The role allowed her to confront suppressed emotions and reclaim her personal power, shedding light on the challenges faced by trans and Latina women. “As a trans woman, as a Latina woman, I have had to do that in order to survive… it’s kind of been my responsibility to take care of other people’s emotions,” Mau shared, emphasizing the emotional depth she brought to the role.

The series, “Baby Reindeer,” originally brought to life on stage by Richard Gadd in London, follows the harrowing journey of Donny Dunn, a bartender aspiring for fame as a comedian, who falls victim to sexual abuse and addiction. The storyline takes a chilling turn as a seemingly innocent encounter spirals into relentless stalking.

Recently, Fiona Harvey claimed the series inaccurately portrayed her as the stalker and filed a lawsuit against Netflix, seeking $170 million in damages. Despite the controversy, the show garnered immense popularity, accumulating over 56 million views in just 26 days since its release on April 11. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos hailed it as a global sensation in a recent interview with The New York Times.

Richard Gadd, the creative force behind “Baby Reindeer,” expressed gratitude for the series’ recognition, especially the 11 Emmy nominations it received, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. His passion project, adapted into a compelling series entirely written by himself, has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

As Nava Mau awaits the upcoming Emmy ceremony, where she hopes to make history once more by clinching the award, she stands alongside other trailblazers like Mj Rodriguez from “Pose,” who made waves last year as the first trans actor nominated for a leading role.

The nominations not only celebrate outstanding talent but also signify a significant step towards greater diversity and representation in the entertainment industry. Mau’s nomination, in particular, underscores the importance of authentic storytelling and the impact of inclusive narratives that resonate with audiences globally.