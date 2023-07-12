Mission Impossible 7 release: A look at top 10 action movies of all time

Get ready for the release of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One as Tom Cruise and his gang present their latest action-adventure to the world. The seventh installment of the hit franchise is now playing in theaters globally. Known for its thrilling action scenes and jaw-dropping stunts, often performed by none other than Tom Cruise himself, this film promises to be an adrenaline-fueled experience. As we await its release, let’s take a look at the top 10 action movies of all time that you shouldn’t miss.

10. ‘Seven Samurai’ (1954)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

“Seven Samurai” is an essential samurai film by director Akira Kurosawa. It follows a group of rōnin hired to protect a poor village from bandits. The film revolutionized the genre with its innovative techniques, including complex camerawork and the concept of a diverse group of heroes uniting against a common enemy. A must-watch masterpiece for samurai film beginners.

9. ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” flawlessly combines sci-fi and action, delivering an exhilarating story. The film follows a T-800 machine (Arnold Schwarzenegger) sent to protect John Connor (Edward Furlong) from a shape-shifting T-1000 (Robert Patrick) determined to eliminate him. Director James Cameron improves upon the visuals, narrative, and action scenes from the original blockbuster, making it a prime example of a successful sequel.

8. ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ (1977)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

“A New Hope” transformed cinema and launched the Star Wars universe. Directed by George Lucas in 1977, the film follows Luke Skywalker’s journey alongside Han Solo to rescue Princess Leia from the Imperial Forces. With cutting-edge visuals and a captivating story, Star Wars became a cultural phenomenon, defining a generation with its intergalactic battles and themes of love and betrayal.

7. ‘Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

In “The Empire Strikes Back,” director Irvin Kershner continues the epic Skywalker Saga set three years after the original film. The film depicts the ongoing battle between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance, while Luke seeks training from Jedi Master Yoda to confront Darth Vader. Considered the best of the original trilogy, it combines thrilling action with well-developed character arcs.

6 ‘The Matrix’ (1999)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

The Matrix, directed by the Wachowskis, is a groundbreaking sci-fi action film that introduced Neo (Keanu Reeves) as a computer programmer named Thomas Anderson, who uncovers the truth about reality. With unforgettable fight scenes and mind-bending “bullet time” moments, the movie captivated audiences. Its enduring impact on popular culture is marked by its exploration of identity and resistance.

5. ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ (2002)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

While it may be considered the lesser entry in the acclaimed trilogy, The Two Towers still holds a special place in fans’ hearts. Director Peter Jackson masterfully intertwines three storylines, showcasing Frodo and Sam’s journey to Mordor, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli’s trek to Rohan, and Merry and Pippin’s encounter with Treebeard. Despite its lower ratings, the film captivated audiences with its epic story and stunning visuals.

4. ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

The Fellowship of the Ring introduced fans to the mesmerizing world of Middle-earth, where Frodo’s journey to destroy the One Ring unfolds. Joined by a diverse Fellowship, he ventures beyond the Shire, encountering breathtaking landscapes and enduring friendships. Released in 2001, the film captivated audiences with its epic story, stunning visuals, and set the stage for a fervent global fanbase.

3. ‘Inception’ (2010)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Inception, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a highly acclaimed sci-fi film. Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his team engage in a daring mission to implant an idea. The movie’s visuals, intricate plot, and thrilling action have garnered widespread praise. With mind-bending fights in the subconscious, Inception captivates audiences, demanding multiple viewings for full comprehension.

2. ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (2003)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

The Return of the King, directed by Peter Jackson, brilliantly weaves together the major storylines from the trilogy. As Frodo nears Mount Doom, Gandalf and their allies prepare to distract Sauron. Considered by many as the best installment, the film provides a satisfying conclusion to the beloved characters’ arcs. Epic battles, such as the Pelennor Fields and the Black Gate, showcase the heroes’ bravery.

1.’The Dark Knight’ (2008)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

The Dark Knight, directed by Christopher Nolan, is hailed as one of the best live-action portrayals of Batman. This dark and gritty film follows Batman’s alliance with Harvey Dent and James Gordon to combat organized crime in Gotham City. The presence of the enigmatic Joker adds disastrous complications. The film’s memorable villains, complex characters, and intense action scenes set it apart in the genre.