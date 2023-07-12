Mission Impossible 7 budget, cast, OTT release date, run time, all you need to know

Mission Impossible 7, also known as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, has generated significant buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is the seventh installment in the Mission Impossible franchise and features Tom Cruise reprising his role as the daring secret agent, Ethan Hunt. Here’s what you need to know about the film’s budget, cast, OTT release date, and more.

OTT Release Date:

While an official OTT release date for Mission Impossible 7 in India has yet to be announced, there are reports suggesting that Paramount Pictures has struck a deal with Amazon Prime Video to stream its upcoming films, including Mission Impossible 7, 45 days after their theatrical release in the US. This potentially indicates a late August or early September 2023 release for the film on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Advertisement

Theater Release Date:

Mission Impossible 7 is set to hit theaters worldwide on July 12, 2023. The film will be released in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It will be available in various premium formats such as IMAX 2D, 4DX, MX4D, ScreenX, and ICE. Advance bookings are already open on platforms like BookMyShow and PayTM, with some theaters offering early morning showings starting at 8 am.

Cast:

The film boasts an ensemble cast, led by Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Other notable cast members include Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow, and Esai Morales as Solomon Lane, among others. The film also features new additions to the cast, including Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss.

Budget:

Mission Impossible 7 is estimated to have a budget of around $200 million (approximately Rs. 1,650 crore). Despite facing delays and additional production costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has managed to maintain its high production value. It was filmed in various international locations, including Norway, Italy, the UK, Poland, UAE, and India.

Plot:

The plot of Mission Impossible 7 remains tightly under wraps. However, based on trailers and interviews, it is expected to follow Ethan Hunt and his team as they confront a new threat intertwined with their past missions. The film will delve into Ethan’s personal life and his relationship with Grace, who may harbor ulterior motives. Audiences can anticipate breathtaking stunts, such as motorcycle leaps, helicopter maneuvers, and train jumps, performed by Tom Cruise himself.

Connection to Previous Films:

Mission Impossible 7 serves as the first part of a two-part finale, continuing the story arc that began with Mission Impossible 3. It will reintroduce familiar characters and elements from previous films, including Solomon Lane, the Syndicate, the White Widow, and Eugene Kittridge. The movie also pays homage to the original Mission Impossible TV series, incorporating iconic scenes and music from the show.

IMDB Ratings:

As the film has not been released yet, Mission Impossible 7 has not received an official rating on IMDB. However, given the franchise’s popularity and the anticipation surrounding the movie, it is expected to receive favorable ratings from both users and critics. Previous Mission Impossible films have garnered positive reviews, with an average rating of 7.4 out of 10 on IMDB. The highest-rated film in the series is Mission Impossible: Fallout, with a rating of 7.7 out of 10.