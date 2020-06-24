Singer Miley Cyrus says she is currently leading a sober lifestyle.

“I’ve been sober for the past six months. In the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great,” she shared.

She also spoke about the stigmas attached to sobriety.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun’. It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready,” Miley added.