Michael Keaton reflects on ‘Batgirl’ cancellation: “I didn’t care”

In a recent interview, Michael Keaton shared his thoughts on the abrupt cancellation of the ‘Batgirl’ movie, in which he was ready to reprise his iconic role as Bruce Wayne. Despite the film’s unfortunate fate, Keaton appeared nonchalant about the situation, commenting, “I didn’t care one way or another. It was a big, fun, nice check.”

Michael Keaton expressed sympathy for the film’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. “I like those boys. They’re nice guys. I pull for them,” he said. “I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly about the cancellation, which made me feel bad for them. As for me, I’m good.”

Keaton’s portrayal of Batman began in Tim Burton’s groundbreaking 1989 film ‘Batman,’ and he revisited the role in 2023’s ‘The Flash.’ He credits Burton with transforming the superhero genre. “He changed everything,” Keaton noted. “Without Tim Burton, there might not have been a Marvel Universe or a DC Universe. People doubted him, but he made a huge impact.”

The ‘Batgirl’ film was unexpectedly shelved by Warner Bros. in August 2022, a decision that shocked fans and cast members alike. Leslie Grace, who was set to star as Batgirl, took to Instagram to address her followers. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work, and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace wrote. “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan—THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become. As Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ Batgirl for life!”

The cancellation was a blow to fans and the creative team. Keaton’s remarks highlight his focus on his own career and his support for those affected by the decision.