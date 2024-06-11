Meghan Trainor shares heart-wrenching miscarriage scare on TV

Meghan Trainor recently shared a deeply personal and harrowing experience during an interview on Mythical Kitchen’s “Last Meals.” She recounted a distressing moment from late 2022 when she feared she was having a miscarriage while sitting for a TV interview with Ryan Seacrest.

Trainor revealed that she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, had been eagerly trying to conceive their second child. The journey was fraught with uncertainty, especially after Trainor experienced bleeding before an appearance on the “Tonight Show” in October 2022. At the time, she mistook it for her period.

The morning of her interview with Seacrest brought unexpected joy as a pregnancy test confirmed her hopes. However, moments before going live, she found herself in a terrifying situation as she began bleeding profusely, even staining a chair.

Despite the alarming circumstances, Trainor managed to compose herself during the interview. However, once the camera turned off, she confided in her team about her fears of miscarrying.

Subsequent pregnancy tests continued to show positive results, leading to confusion and concern. It wasn’t until a blood test and a visit to her doctor that Trainor learned she was indeed 10 weeks pregnant, indicating that her baby was conceived just before her appearance on the “Tonight Show.”

Reflecting on the rollercoaster of emotions, Trainor described the experience as both horrific and amazing. Last year, she and Sabara welcomed their second son, Barry, whom they now see as a “little miracle” alongside their 3-year-old son, Riley.

As Meghan Trainor prepares to embark on her Timeless Tour in September, she cherishes every moment with Barry, marveling at his presence and resilience. Despite the challenges she faced, Trainor’s journey is a testament to hope, love, and the miraculous nature of new life.