Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcome first child, a baby boy

In a joyful new chapter, Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, according to reports from People. While the couple has yet to disclose any specific details about their new arrival, the news has sparked excitement among fans and followers of the star.

Margot, widely recognized for her role in the blockbuster film “Barbie,” has made headlines for her stylish appearances throughout her pregnancy. Her first public outing after announcing her baby news was at Wimbledon in July, where she dazzled onlookers in a chic black and white polka dot dress.

The dress featured an asymmetrical skirt and a shawl-style left arm, perfectly complemented by a matching handbag. Since then, she has embraced motherhood with a series of fashionable maternity outfits, including a striking monochromatic white ensemble in Santa Monica and a sheer black look spotted in Los Angeles.

The love story between Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley began in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama “Suite Francaise,” where Ackerley served as an assistant director. Their professional relationship blossomed into romance, leading to their marriage in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016. The couple kept their engagement under wraps before tying the knot.

In addition to their romantic partnership, Margot and Tom are co-founders of LuckyChap Entertainment, a production company that has been behind several successful films, including “I, Tonya,” “Birds of Prey,” and the much-acclaimed “Barbie.”

Their collaboration extends beyond the silver screen, as they frequently work together, merging their personal and professional lives seamlessly. Ackerley recently reflected on their unique dynamic, stating, “We spend 24 hours a day together. It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”