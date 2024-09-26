Mandy Moore welcomes daughter Louise, completing family of five

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are over the moon as they welcome their third child, a beautiful daughter named Louise Everett Goldsmith.

The ‘This Is Us’ star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the joyful news, accompanied by a touching black-and-white photo of the newborn. In her heartfelt post, she announced, “Lou is here!” and celebrated Louise’s arrival, noting she came “happy, healthy, expeditiously, and right in time for Virgo season.”

Moore, 40, expressed her delight in becoming a mother for the third time, stating that Louise is “our absolute dream girl.” She also shared the love that her two older sons, August “Gus,” 3, and Oscar “Ozzie,” 22 months, already have for their new sister, remarking that they are “already as obsessed with her as we are.” The actress reflected on her gratitude for her family, sharing that they feel complete as a family of five, proudly referring to their trio of children as “our very own big three.”

The couple first announced their pregnancy back in June, using a sweet Instagram moment featuring Gus and Ozzie. Both boys wore T-shirts labeled “Big” and “Middle,” signaling their roles as older brothers. Moore captioned the photo, “Sometimes life imitates art,” before adding, “The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

Despite the excitement, Moore has candidly shared that her third pregnancy has been the most challenging of all. Earlier in July, she posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, showcasing her baby bump while expressing her feelings about the pregnancy. “Is it September yet? Feeling very grateful to my body AND this pregnancy has been the hardest by far… simply because chasing two toddlers is not for the faint of heart,” she wrote.

Moore and Goldsmith, the lead singer of the popular band Dawes, married in 2018. Their relationship appears to be a strong partnership built on understanding and support. Reflecting on their journey together, Moore has remarked to PEOPLE, “I feel incredibly understood and supported… I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.”

Mandy Moore, known not only for her acting career but also for her musical talents, burst onto the scene in the late ’90s. Her debut single “Candy” reached number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her first studio album, ‘So Real’, achieved platinum status. Over the years, she has released several albums, including ‘Amanda Leigh’ (2009) and ‘In Real Life’ (2022), selling a remarkable ten million albums worldwide.