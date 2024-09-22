Kathryn Crosby, star of ‘The 7th voyage of Sinbad’, dies at 90

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Kathryn Crosby, a beloved actor, singer, and widow of the legendary Bing Crosby. Kathryn passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home on Friday evening, at the age of 90, according to reports from Variety.

Born Olive Kathryn Grandstaff, Crosby made a name for herself under the stage names Kathryn Grant and Kathryn Grandstaff, building a successful acting career that spanned over two decades. She starred in more than 20 films, playing a variety of roles that showcased her talent and versatility. Her most iconic appearances include starring as Princess Parisa in the fantasy classic ‘The 7th Voyage of Sinbad’ (1958), as well as roles in ‘Anatomy of a Murder’ (1959), ‘Operation Mad Ball’ (1957), and ‘The Big Circus’ (1959). Whether playing dramatic characters or appearing in light-hearted comedies, Kathryn’s screen presence captivated audiences.

Kathryn’s association with the Crosby family added a unique dimension to her career. She appeared frequently on Bing Crosby’s television specials, most notably his ‘Merrie Olde Christmas’ series, and even had her own 30-minute talk show, ‘The Kathryn Crosby Show’, based in San Francisco. Her charm and ease in front of the camera translated well into this format, making her a familiar face in households during the mid-20th century.

Advertisement

In addition to her work in films, Kathryn Crosby made significant contributions to stage productions. After Bing Crosby’s death in 1977, Kathryn continued performing, taking on stage roles including a notable appearance in the 1996 Broadway revival of ‘State Fair’. Her dedication to the arts remained strong even in her later years, as she embraced opportunities both on stage and in the public eye.

Her filmography includes a diverse range of television appearances and movie roles. She worked on shows like ‘Ben Casey’, ‘Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre’, ‘The George Sanders Mystery Theater’, and ‘The Guns of Fort Petticoat’, among others. Her versatility allowed her to transition between different genres, making her a recognizable figure in both drama and comedy.

Despite her fame, Kathryn was not solely defined by her career in Hollywood. She pursued education outside of acting, becoming a registered nurse in 1963 after studying at Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles. This shift highlighted her multifaceted character, demonstrating her passion for helping others in addition to entertaining them.

Kathryn Crosby’s life was also marked by personal tragedy and resilience. In 2010, she was involved in a serious car accident in the Sierra Nevada that claimed the life of her second husband, Maurice William Sullivan, whom she had married in 2000. Despite this devastating loss, Kathryn continued to move forward, exemplifying strength in the face of hardship.

In addition to her stage and screen work, Kathryn was also heavily involved in charitable efforts, hosting the Crosby National Golf Tournament for 16 years. The event, held at Bermuda Run Country Club in North Carolina, raised funds for various causes, and a nearby bridge spanning the Yadkin River was named in her honor.

In 2014, even in her later years, Kathryn demonstrated her love for the arts by performing at a tribute to Rodgers and Hart, continuing to share her voice with the world. She remained active and engaged in life, a testament to her enduring spirit.

Kathryn Crosby is survived by her three children—Harry, Mary, and Nathaniel—along with several grandchildren.