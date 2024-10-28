Kate Winslet reveals Titanic’s ‘door’ was actually a bannister

In a recent interview, Kate Winslet, the acclaimed actress behind the iconic role of Rose in James Cameron’s blockbuster ‘Titanic’, brought fresh insights into one of cinema’s most debated moments: the infamous “door” scene.

In an unexpected twist, Kate Winslet clarified that what audiences have long referred to as a door was actually a fragment of the ship’s bannister, not a door at all.

During the interview, Winslet was ready for the classic question about whether there was enough space on the floating debris for her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Jack Dawson.

Advertisement

With a knowing smile, she remarked, “I thought, ‘He’s busting out the Titanic question, and next he’s gonna ask me about the door.’ I absolutely knew it.” She then elaborated, saying, “It’s a piece of bannister, like a stairway or something, that had broken off.”

Since the film’s release in 1997, the scene has ignited endless discussions among fans, many of whom have speculated whether both characters could have survived if they had shared the space on that makeshift raft. The director himself, James Cameron, took the inquiry seriously enough to conduct a study using stunt doubles to assess the possibilities. He concluded that while Jack might have had a chance, numerous factors influenced his decision to sacrifice his own safety for Rose’s.

During a Q&A session for her latest film, ‘Lee’, Winslet lightheartedly acknowledged the ongoing curiosity surrounding that fateful scene. She also shared amusing anecdotes from filming, including the surprising fact that the water was not as deep as it appeared on screen. “I was regularly like, ‘Can I just go for a pee?'” she joked, explaining the logistical challenges of filming in a tank.

Winslet further painted a vivid picture of the set, describing the filming environment in an infinity tank where the sounds of rushing water added to the atmosphere. “Everybody is entirely looped in with the last 22 minutes of the movie because you can hear this water noise the whole time,” she noted.