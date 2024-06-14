Kiara Advani marks a decade in Bollywood with emotional celebration

Bollywood star Kiara Advani, who first graced the silver screen in “Fugly,” celebrated her ten-year milestone in the film industry on Thursday with a heartfelt and emotional tribute to her journey.

Reflecting on her career, Kiara shared a nostalgic video that captured a whirlwind of emotions. The video opened with a light-hearted moment as she reminisced about her early days, humorously telling her team how she “used to do shows” for her family. This was followed by a charming clip of young Kiara performing, a glimpse into her lifelong passion for acting.

The celebration included Kiara cutting a massive cake adorned with images of the characters she has portrayed over the years. The video also featured candid moments from a fan meet, highlighting the close bond she shares with her admirers. During the event, Kiara was moved to tears while addressing her fans, expressing her deep gratitude.

Accompanying the video, Kiara penned an emotional note, reflecting on the decade gone by. “13th June 2014. 10 years and it feels like it was just yesterday,” she wrote. “I’m still that girl, deep down in my heart who gets excited to perform for her family… only now my family is much bigger as each one of you is a part of it.”

Kiara’s message was filled with gratitude for the love and support she has received throughout her career. “Grateful for all the blessings, the prayers, the love, the dreams, the experiences, the memories, the smiles, the tears, the learnings, the journey, the movies, the characters I get to play, my directors, producers, co-actors, mentors, teachers, critics, the audience, my family, my fans and to each one of you who has made this dream come true! Thank you for your continued support and love,” she added.

Adding to the celebratory mood, her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, posted a touching message on Instagram. “Cheers to a decade of hard work, love, and passion! Keep shining,” he wrote, marking the occasion with warmth and affection.

Kiara’s journey in Bollywood began with “Fugly,” but she quickly rose to fame with notable performances in films like “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” “Lust Stories,” “Kabir Singh,” “Shershaah,” “Guilty,” “Good Newwz,” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

Looking ahead, Kiara is set to star in the political action thriller “Game Changer” alongside Ram Charan, directed by S. Shankar. Additionally, she will join the YRF spy universe in “WAR 2” with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and will be seen in “Don 3” with Ranveer Singh.

As she steps into the next chapter of her career, Kiara Advani continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charm, proving that her journey is far from over.