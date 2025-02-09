Kate Hudson shines in Sabyasachi at Critics Choice Awards 2025

At the 30th Critics Choice Awards held in Santa Monica, California, the spotlight shone brightly on Hollywood actress Kate Hudson, not only for her stunning fashion choices with Sabyasachi but also for her heartfelt reflections on the recent devastating wildfires in her hometown.

The event saw Indian designer Sabyasachi making a mark globally once again, with Kate Hudson sporting a pair of striking earrings and The Bengal Tiger ring from the designer’s High Jewellery collection.

Known for her bold yet refined fashion sense, Hudson effortlessly paired the intricate jewellery with a dramatic black silk faille gown from Thom Browne. The backless dress, complete with a silk satin bow, made a powerful statement on the red carpet.

The choice of Sabyasachi jewellery, which is popular for its rich cultural heritage and luxurious craftsmanship, added an elegant touch to the actress’s look.

However, it wasn’t just Hudson’s fashion choices that captured attention that evening. As she graced the red carpet, she opened up to E! News about the emotional toll of the wildfires that had recently ravaged the Pacific Palisades area—her long-time home.

“I grew up in the Palisades,” Hudson shared, reflecting on the surreal experience of seeing such devastation in a place so familiar to her. The wildfires had threatened her neighborhood, but fortunately, her home was spared from the flames.

While the destruction was widespread, Hudson took comfort in the community’s collective response. “To me, it makes sense,” she remarked, praising the resilience of Los Angeles residents who had come together to support one another.

Meredith Hagner, Hudson’s sister-in-law, accompanied her to the awards and shared a personal story about how her own home saved. “My canyon was literally saved by neighbours patrolling people’s houses,” Hagner said.

Despite the harrowing experience, Hudson, who is a mother of three, including Ryder Robinson, 20, Bingham Bellamy, 13, and Rani Rose, 6, expressed immense gratitude for the safety of her family.

She had previously posted on her Instagram Stories, describing the ordeal as a “wild, life-changing couple of weeks” and thanked her followers for their outpouring of support.

In the midst of reflecting on these emotional events, Hudson also shared her excitement about her upcoming Netflix comedy, ‘Running Point’, set to premiere on February 27. The project marks a bright new chapter for the actress.