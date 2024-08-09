Justin Baldoni discusses sequel plans as Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends with Us’ releases

Ahead of the release of ‘It Ends with Us’ starring the ‘Gossip Girl’ fame Blake Lively, ‘Jane the Virgin’ star Justin Baldoni, and ‘1923’ star Brandon Sklenar, the film’s New York premiere took over fans of the novel and the stars. Slated for a release on August 9, the film’s premiere on August 6 saw the star looking sensational as they dressed in line with their characters. The slated film is based on Colleen Hoover’s eponymous best-selling novel with Justin Baldoni helming the film adaptation alongside headlining it. During the premiere, Baldoni revealed writing a letter to Hoover and reminisced how he landed the role while discussing any sequel possibilities.

Speaking about Hoover and how things played out, Justin said, “I feel like there was some divine guidance there. I don’t think it was the words, but the intention was that I wanted to make the movie and the kind of heart that I put into everything I do. And maybe that speaks more than words do. People can feel the intention, just like the difference between a grandmother’s food and the restaurant’s food. That’s the way we try to make movies, and I think Colleen just felt that.”

After the author Colleen Hoover shared a teasing remark on the sequel films’ possibilities, Baldoni humorously responded, “I don’t have any ideas yet, but maybe you can come and pitch me some ideas.” The actor-director was also all praises for co-star Blake Lively who plays the role of Lily Bloom as he stated, “Everything that she was involved in, every aspect of this production, she has actually made it better.”

Catch the trailer here:

Apart from starring the trio, the film also stars Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustadter, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Kevin McKidd, and Amy Morton.

‘It Ends with Us’ narrates the story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) after a chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks a passionate connection culminating into a whirlwind romance as the two fall deeply in love. However, Lily begins to see the darker sides of Ryle that she has never seen before, reminding her of her parents’ relationship. Enter Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) who suddenly re-enters her life. Soon her relationship with Ryle turns upside down, Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her strength to make the impossible choice for the sake of her future.